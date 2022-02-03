Murderville season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following its big premiere today at Netflix, can you expect a Murderville season 2 renewal to happen? Or, is the show going to be a one-and-done effort?

We should start things off here by saying this: We absolutely want there to be more episodes of this series. It’s hard for us to want anything else. Sure, we don’t think that the Will Arnett comedy is going to change television, but it’s a silly diversion that offers some wonderful unpredictability.

For those of you who haven’t heard much about the show as of yet, Murderville revolves around Arnett’s character, Detective Terry Seattle, working with a partner on a complicated case. The twist is that every episode features a different partner, and they aren’t operating with a script. The likes of Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, and more appear in the first season, and they basically have to improv their way through the episode before identifying the killer. It’s such a fun idea — it’s based on a British format, and there’s obviously a lot more that could be done here.

The future of Murderville will depend entirely on how many people watch the first season, and we tend to think that viewership will come and go depending on the quality of each episode. Since there’s less of a continuous story here, we could see people picking and choosing how many they want to watch. So long as the average viewership is solid, Netflix could order another season. They do tend to be quite choosy on what they want to bring back for more episodes, though, so be aware of that in advance.

Our hope is that if the series is renewed in the coming months, we could see it back in 2023 — but alas, it’s far too early to say anything with the utmost confidence right now.

