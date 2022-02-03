And Just Like That season 1 finale: How Samantha played a part

It’s been out there for a long time that Kim Cattrall would not be appearing on HBO Max’s And Just Like That. There’s no point in dancing around that subject.

Yet, the finale was a reminder that the character’s presence looms large — not only that, but the writers would do anything to have her appear in a season 2. In the finale, we saw a text conversation between Samantha and Carrie that suggested that the latter wanted to try to reconcile this relationship — Samantha seemed into the idea of making that happen, and agreed to meet her, but we never saw it come together and we likely never will on screen. Of course, we didn’t see the two meeting up or anything, but after everything that Carrie went through this season, the moment still felt earned.

There’s no denying that the entirety of And Just Like That was polarizing, but Sarah Jessica Parker delivered everything we could want from Carrie in the finale. It was a reminder of everything that makes this character so great, from her vulnerability to her sense of humor and bringing Big’s ashes back to Paris to lay him there to rest made perfect sense after how big of a role Paris played in their entire relationship.

As for the other storylines, it’s mostly all about what you want to take away from them. At this point, it’s clear that people are mad at where the writers decided to take Miranda’s character with her cheating with Che and the end of her marriage to Steve. Her running off to Los Angeles and giving up her internship was quite surprising considering how much grief Miranda gave Carrie when she gave up her column to move to Paris in the finale season of Sex and The City to be with Alexander Petrovsky. Miranda is picking love over career for the first time in her life, even if she doesn’t find happiness on the other side.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is also accepting unpredictability in her own way, recognizing that as a mother, she can’t project everything that will be coming up in the future for her or her family. Her arc was the most consistent through out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on And Just Like That, including if we could get a season 2

What did you think about the events of And Just Like That season 1, especially the finale?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay at the site for some other updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







