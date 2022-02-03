Yellowstone season 5 renewal official at Paramount Network!

We all may have known that this was coming, but we definitely think it’s worth celebrating: A Yellowstone season 5 renewal is official!

The Paramount Network confirmed this news Thursday morning, and in a way we’re surprised at how understated the announcement feels. We’re talking here about the biggest show on cable, let alone one of the biggest shows on all television! It has managed to explode in viewership the past two seasons, let alone inspire another show in 1883, which is currently streaming on Paramount+. For those curious, we feel like that show is more or less a slam dunk to come back for another season.

In a statement confirming this renewal news, here is what Chris McCarthy, CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, had to say:

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts. Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family, and this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

For the record, we personally think there’s a case for the Duttons to be America’s most dysfunctional family, as well — consider all of the time that they spend bickering and fighting with each other. Have they gotten along for more than five minutes? We don’t think so.

We know that there are some reports out there already that Yellowstone season 5 will start up production come later this spring, and that should help the series be able to premiere again in the fall. With the numbers that season 4 got, we have a hard time thinking that it’s going to deviate from that spot. We just hope that we’ll get some more teases and stories all about the future as we get further and further into the year.

