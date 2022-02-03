And Just Like That season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?

With today marking the arrival of the finale, it feels fair to wonder the following: Will And Just Like That season 2 happen? Or, is it going to be one-and-done for the Sex and the City revival over at HBO Max?

We’ll say that, so far, almost everything feels uncertain when it comes to what the future could hold. If you would’ve asked us a few months ago if there’d be a season 2, we would have considered it a slam dunk. We’re talking here about a new version of one of a show that is considered one of the most-iconic comedies of this era.

Yet, it a lot of interviews over the past few weeks, the cast and producers have been fairly ambivalent over a season 2. We think there’s a chance that it happens, but also no guarantee. We tend to think that it performed well enough to justify being brought back (though HBO Max doesn’t release numbers); it may just come down to whether or not everyone wants to do more. A part of this season was swallowed up by the accusations against Chris Noth (who was edited out of a guest appearance in the finale); everyone may want a certain degree of distance before figuring all of this out.

We would personally imagine that we’ll get some sort of formal news on a season 2 at some point before the end of the year; meanwhile, more episodes (if ordered) could come about at some point in 2023. Of course, it will be easier to have some of these conversations once we know that the show is coming back. We’ll just have to wait and see on that.

Related – Check out more news all about And Just Like That

Do you want to see And Just Like That season 2 happen at HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are more updates coming about this and so much more! We wouldn’t want you to miss any of that. (Photo: HBO Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







