The Amazing Race 33 episode 7 preview: Prepare for maggot cheese

Tonight’s The Amazing Race 33 gave us a chance to see something that we haven’t seen on the show in a little while: Legitimate competition. It felt legitimately close for the first time in a little while!

Unfortunately, Akbar & Sheri couldn’t make up some of the time that Akbar lost during the Roadblock, and that put them squarely in last place. They are gone now, and that leaves only five teams remaining. It’s hard to pretend that Ryan & Dusty are anything other than the undisputed favorites now. With many of the more physical teams not returning after the production shutdown, they have a clear path to the end if they can just keep it together.

With that being said, the preview for what lies ahead in episode 7 did show the two of them struggling with their boat! It looks as though being out on the water in Corsica could lead to them facing some surprising challenges; we don’t know if it will end in an elimination, but it’s a challenge nonetheless.

The most notable thing to us about the episode 7 preview is getting a chance to see the return of the gross food task, something that tends to surface at least once a season. Here, they have to eat a local delicacy known as maggot cheese, which for the record sounds absolutely gross. Of course, that may just be from our own perspective. A part of what always makes these food tasks complicated is that for people with different palettes, or people who grow up on the stuff, they may not feel the same way about any of the food at all!

For now, Arun & Natalia are probably in the most danger after coming in last place twice. Yet, if they win it’d be absolutely hilarious.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Amazing Race right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Amazing Race 33 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







