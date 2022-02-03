Celebrity Big Brother 3: Where are the live feeds? Are they delayed?

Where are the Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feeds? We know that the show has hyped them up over the past couple of days. However, it looks as though we could be waiting a LOT longer than we initially thought.

In a post on Twitter tonight, Paramount+ officially confirmed that we’ll be waiting until Friday to see the feeds come back on the air. They did not offer a reason — it could be technical difficulties, or it could be due to some issue in the house like someone quitting or exiting for some other means. It’s hard to even speculate right now due to an utter lack of information.

Here’s what the tweet said in full:

We can’t wait for you to see all the real-time action inside the BIG BROTHER House! The Live Feeds are delayed. Please check back Friday for an update. In the meantime, relive all the drama from the season premiere on Paramount+

Given the shorter timeline and the celebrity nature of this show, you have to be prepared for unpredictability. Still, we know that a LOT of longtime fans are already unhappy about this news and we get that 1000%. We’ve all been expecting feeds for a while! We’ll at least say this: At least they told us now rather than making us wonder for the next couple of days.

The only thing game-wise that we can say for sure now is the Miesha Tate is Head of Household. There is a secret “Gala Gift” that could contain a twist and beyond that, the nomination ceremony will air tomorrow. For now, the plan seems to be to have the first elimination air live on Friday. It’s an interesting cast despite our initial reservations, and that’s what makes the wait now all the more frustrating.

