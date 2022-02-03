Celebrity Big Brother 3: The Gala Gift, nomination ceremony mystery

Tonight was supposed to mark the night of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feeds and with that in mind, there was a lot to hope for.

We know that tomorrow the nominations are going to air on TV. With that in mind, it was fair to assume that they already happened in the house long ago. (The Veto Competition is going to happen live on Friday’s episode, which will also feature the first eviction from the game.)

The biggest thing to point out here is pretty simple: We’re going to be waiting a while to fully understand the past few days of the game. These houseguests actually started production a week ago, and that is a lot of time for arguments to happen and alliances to form/un-form. We just have to be prepared for a lot of catch-up over the next few days. So far, though, we’re at least pleased that there are a number of players interested in playing the game hard.

Here’s the REALLY bad news – We’re not getting answers on the Gala Gift or nominations tonight, despite that being previously promoted as being the case.

