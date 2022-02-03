Celebrity Big Brother 3 spoilers: Who won the first HoH?

Who won the first Head of Household Competition in the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house? The premiere tonight unveiled that. Beyond that, of course we got to know the celebrities a little bit.

The show took its time giving us a look at all of the contestants — Lamar Odom was one of the biggest stars the show has, which is probably why they sent him in last. In general, there were a few different funny moments, including a bunch of people getting very confused by Chris Kirkpatrick. Teddi Mellencamp, for example, struggled with what boy band he was in.

Oh, and there was some interesting drama right away with Lamar — Shanna had previously called his ex Khloe Kardashian a “donkey” on TV. Yet, we don’t get a sense that there’s some long-term grudge there. Ultimately, there are a lot of people in here who know each other either directly or indirectly.

Let’s go ahead and get now to the HoH Competition itself, as it proved to be a pretty competitive battle for endurance. Unfortunately, it was one that the bigger guys stood almost no chance of winning — also, Carson Kressley through it. Miesha Tate ended up winning the comp, which she may do a LOT of moving forward. She’s incredibly strong physically and is making no secret of how competitive she is. It already seems like she could be targeting Mirai Nagasu mostly because she views her as a significant threat.

Ultimately, most of the premiere was just about the competition and getting to know the players. We’ll have to wait until the next few days in order to learn what the alliances are and the state of the current strategy in the house. We’re already worried for Lamar, though, mostly because we’re not sure he knows what he’s gotten himself into.

