The Conners season 4 episode 13 return date hopes at ABC

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to get The Conners season 4 episode 13 return date over at ABC? What about more insight on what the future could hold? Within this piece, we’re happy to hand down at least everything we know for the time being.

The first order of business here, unfortunately, is a reminder that there isn’t that much officially known at the moment. There is no new episode poised to air on the network next week, and the same goes for the week that follows. The majority of television networks are being rather careful on the next couple of weeks due to the Olympics and for the time being, we’re seeing that ABC is doing their best to follow suit on that. For now, it feels like the plan is for The Conners to return on Wednesday, February 23. Odds are, that’s going to be when the majority of ABC’s shows come back from their break.

So what could be coming up story-wise? It’s really too early to tell. It feels like ABC and other networks are even being cagey to release their synopses in fear of coming up against the Olympics. They recognize that it’s going to take away attention from some of them for a good while and that is something that, in the end, they want almost nothing to do with. We imagine that there will be more hilarious stories, but also opportunities to have situations and moments that people at home can relate to. This has long been a sitcom about working-class people dating all the way back to Roseanne and in the end, we really don’t think that is going to change.

Hopefully, at some point over the next month or two we can also hear more news about a season 5 for The Conners — it doesn’t seem like there is going to be one before the next episode comes on the air. (Then again, hope springs eternal.)

