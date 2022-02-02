Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC with season 9 episode 13, February 2?

Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are you about to get a chance to dive further into season 9? Obviously, there is a good bit of story left to tell — the finale does not air until the spring, and we’re excited to get more into everything that is coming up next.

Unfortunately, we’ll still be waiting for a little while to see some of these stories play out. Even though we’re not technically at the start of the Olympics just yet, NBC is still keeping all of their big One Chicago shows off the air until we get around to Wednesday, February 23. That’s a long time to wait! Yet, it’s not like NBC could put these shows on any sooner, given that they are the people actually broadcasting said games. They just don’t have time on their schedule.

If there is any silver lining at the moment to the Chicago PD hiatus, it’s the simple fact that this long break does ensure that we get more new episodes down the road and we 100% endorse that. It may also mean some fewer hiatuses in general.

As for what we’re hoping to see story-wise moving forward, it has been reported already that the first episode back could be a big one for Hailey Upton, and it’s all thanks to a case she stumbles into while out on a run. We always like these episodes, mostly because they serve as a good reminder that all of these characters have expansive lives far beyond just putting on their badge. It’s also something we could see more of with Upton moving forward given her recent decision to get married to Halstead.

Hopefully, over the next couple of weeks even further details will start to trickle in, or so we hope. There’s a lot left to look forward to!

