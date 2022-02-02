The Equalizer season 2: Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah reunite!

While you wait for The Equalizer season 2 to return to CBS at the end of the month, why not celebrate some great casting news?

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Jada Pinkett Smith is going to reunite with her former Girls Trip co-star Queen Latifah for an upcoming episode of the action drama. She is set to play Jessie Cook, described by the site as “a savant-level thief with a photographic memory. Though she’s brilliant and the best at what she does, she’s also devious, unpredictable and amoral. Briefly recruited by the CIA for her skills, Jessie and McCall once worked a mission together back in the day, and though the two get along like oil and water, they’re a whole lot of fun to watch.”

It feels like this was a role crafted to some of Latifah and Smith’s strengths, which include their build-in history and chemistry with one another. This show is a platform for both of them to shine and have a little bit of fun.

In general terms CBS should be having plenty of fun with The Equalizer so far. The reimagining of the Denzel Washington movie has shown itself to be a solid hit for them on Sunday nights and for the time being, it feels more or less like a lock for a season 3 renewal. We know there are some changes that will need to be made following the firing of star Chris Noth, but there is also plenty of time in order to figure that out.

Hopefully, more details all about the next The Equalizer season 2 episode will be made clear over the next week or two. Since we are on hiatus right now, the network isn’t rushing anything along.

