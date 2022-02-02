Legends of Tomorrow season 7 finale spoilers: Donald Faison scores role!

As if we weren’t curious enough about the end of Legends of Tomorrow season 7, consider the following: Donald Faison will be stopping by!

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, the former Scrubs star will have a major part in the upcoming season 7 finale. Not only that, but there’s a chance that he could have a significant role in a season 7 if the show is renewed. In a statement, here is what showrunners Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu had to say:

“We are beyond thrilled to have Donald Faison join the Waverider … We are all huge fans of his impressive body of work, and seeing him with the rest of the Legends in our finale was an absolute, side-splitting joy. We can’t wait for our fans to see who he’s playing, and we look forward to telling many more stories with him and our lovable misfits should we be blessed with an eighth season.”

It’s not too hard to figure out why Faison is a perfect fit for his show, especially when you consider his off-the-wall sense of humor and ability to make people around him better. He fits like a glove with this group and we just hope that his role lives up to some of what we’d want it to be.

Faison also does have a recent history with The CW; for those unaware, he was slated to be a part of the network’s attempt at doing a live-action version of The Powerpuff Girls. It didn’t end up getting ordered to series, and there’s no telling at this point if it will ever see the light of the day.

