SEAL Team season 6: David Boreanaz, cast celebrate renewal!

Yesterday, the folks over at Paramount+ made a joyous and surprisingly early announcement: SEAL Team is coming back! There is a season 6 officially ordered and with that, we have to sit around and wonder what the future holds. Will Bravo Team survive? When will new episodes actually premiere?

We recognize that there’s going to be a lot of time to actually dive further into some of that. So, for the sake of this article today, let’s just go ahead and celebrate a little. If you look below, you can see tweets from David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr., and Toni Trucks all celebrating that their show is coming back from more. We’re sure that all three of them appreciate knowing that their jobs are secure so soon after the finale; with a lot of other shows, you see people forced to wait a good two or three months before learning if they are coming back.

As a bonus, we’ve also got an Instagram statement from showrunner Spencer Hudnut, otherwise known as the guy who put all of Bravo into such a precarious position in the first place. We’re obviously thrilled that there’s another season coming, but we can’t ignore the fact that a number of characters are in jeopardy. There’s a chance that not everyone is going to survive the shocking explosion in the finale. We’d imagine that the premiere will address a lot of what happened, and then kick off some sort of other mission at the same time.

For the time being, we’d at least expect a few characters involved in the cliffhanger to make it through. Otherwise, we’re looking at a completely new show coming up!

