When Calls the Heart season 9 spoilers: More stories to watch out for

We’ve spent a good bit of time on When Calls the Heart season 9 talking about the Lucas – Elizabeth relationship. Why not shift gears ever so slightly within this piece? Sure, there’s still more to talk about with Chris McNally and Erin Krakow’s characters, but there are also some other big storylines taking place in Hope Valley coming up.

Take, for example, the quest to determine who the next Mayor of the town could be. This is a show that will likely use a careful touch when diving into politics, mostly because there are few subjects out there more polarizing than this. Instead, they’ll likely feature candidates talking more about issues particularly pertaining to the community. We could see there being some lively discussions as more and more change comes to the community. Do you embrace new innovations, or opt to run away from them instead? You can create a lot of different arguments here in each direction, and we’re excited to see what happens.

The official season 9 synopsis for the Hallmark Channel series touches on that a little bit further:

Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another. Elizabeth and Lucas focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.

This synopsis is alluding to the idea that love could be in bloom elsewhere in the town, as well; When Calls the Heart is at its core a hopeful, romantic show, and we absolutely do think this is going to be emphasized through a lot of what you are going to see coming up. Of course, there are the ups and downs of Elizabeth and Lucas, and then everyone else, as well.

