Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC, February 2, 2022?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC, prior to the official kick-off for the Olympics later this week? We know there is a hiatus coming. However, that doesn’t mean that the show has to go off the air just yet.

Unfortunately, though, it does mean that in this case. There is no new episode coming on the network later tonight, as all three of the One Chicago series will remain on hiatus for the immediate future. The plan for the time being is for them to come back on Wednesday, February 23 with stories that will hopefully continue through many of the weeks to come. There could be fewer hiatuses the rest of the way, and we imagine that we’ll really settle in to some of the characters and understand them better. That’s especially the case for Chicago Med, a series that has experienced a great deal of cast turnover over the course of the past few years.

We hope that things will start to settle out with the roster of characters through the remainder of this season, and maybe also moving into season 9. One person we know you’ll be seeing more of closer to the end is Brian Tee. We recognize that Ethan has been in and out for most of the season, but there is a time coming up will that will start to wind down and he’ll more permanently situated at his job — at least for the final episodes here.

By this time next week, we’re hoping a few more details will be available for the next new episode. At that point, it won’t make sense for NBC to hold out on some of them any longer.

