Celebrity Big Brother 3: When do the live feeds start?

We know a lot of people are excited for the Celebrity Big Brother 3 premiere; meanwhile, for a lot of people it’s all about the live feeds.

At this point, we’re trying to be realistic: The feeds aren’t always going to be on. Since this is a much shorter season, there are probably going to be a lot of breaks in the action in order to do competitions and the like. Yet, we’re curious to see how some of these famous (and pseudo-famous) people get used to the game. The biggest thing we hope for is simply that they’re all totally prepared for this and excited to play. Both in the US and UK versions of the show we’ve seen people check out and/or quit the game pretty early on.

So when are the live feeds going to begin for the show tonight? At the moment, it feels like the goal is going to be to start them up at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, immediately following the premiere on the East Coast. If you’re a BB veteran, you know that this is more of an approximate time than anything else. We’re hoping that the feeds will be back at about this point, but we’re smart enough to view this realistically. There’s a good chance that we’ll be stuck waiting for a little while longer.

Because this was not a night 1 move-in, we recognize that there’s a LOT of catch-up that’s going to be required on the feeds tonight. We’ll have to take our time in order to figure out who’s working with who plus who some of the early targets are. We do love the live move-ins, but with this short of a season it was probably unrealistic to expect it to happen here — especially with celebrities who don’t understand necessarily how parts of the show work.

