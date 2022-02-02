Snowfall season 5 premiere to be two-hour event; new details!

Just in case you weren’t excited enough for the Snowfall season 5 premiere, know this: You’ll be getting the first two episodes at once!

Recently, FX confirmed that the Damson Idris series will be doing something similar to what they did back in season 4: Giving you the first episode of the season at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and then the second at 11:00. If you’re able to stay up late, we highly recommend that you do so. This late timeslot also shows that the network isn’t that worried about live viewers; they don’t really need to be, given the overall strength of Snowfall both on the network and also its streaming home Hulu.

Just in case you want more details on the Snowfall season 5 premiere (airing on February 23), we’ve got you covered! Take a look at some of that below…

Season 5 episode 1, “Comets” – It’s the summer of 1986 and the Saint crew has leveled up. Franklin’s personal and professional relationships are flourishing, but a problem in the valley brings trouble to his door. Written by Dave Andron and Leonard Chang; directed by Ben Younger.

Season 5 episode 2, “Commitment” – Teddy forces his way back into the C.I.A.’s operation in Los Angeles. Franklin and Veronique have a business proposition for Jerome and Louie. Written by Leonard Chang and Dave Andron; directed by Ben Younger.

Ultimately, we appreciate that Snowfall isn’t wasting a whole lot of time to get Franklin and Teddy back into the same place; their complicated relationship is one of the better parts of the show, especially in the aftermath of whatever happened with Alton…

