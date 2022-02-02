As you prepare for The Book of Boba Fett season 1 episode 7 next week on Disney+, there’s a lot to wonder. Take, for example, whether the show is really that much about Boba anymore.

The funny thing about where we are right now on the show is that there’s SO much good stuff happening, and not all of it really revolves around the title character. This show has extended itself outward to a number of other interesting places in the Star Wars world, and they are setting the stage dramatically at this point for The Mandalorian season 3.

Also (major spoilers for episode 6), they are making GOOD use of Mark Hamill as the CGI version of Luke Skywalker. At the end of this week’s episode, they presented a VERY important choice to Grogu a.k.a. Baby Yoda: Rejoin The Mandalorian or start training to become a Jedi. What will the choice be? Hopefully, the finale reveals that! There’s an interesting case to be made here for both, largely in that the lightsaber puts Grogu on a path to, of course, be more like Yoda many years down the road. Yet, so much of the joy of The Mandalorian came in the form of watching the relationship between Mando and this character. We don’t want to say it’s nostalgic, since this is a fairly-new show … but it’s nonetheless ridiculously enjoyable. We don’t want to see this bond being one that goes away anytime soon.

Will the finale set up more from Boba Fett in the Star Wars universe? Maybe, but with the top priority moving forward being The Mandalorian season 3 plus a number of other big properties, we don’t think it’s going to be the #1 focus. Then again, we’ve seen that Disney+ loves to surprise with this show.

