Celebrity Big Brother 3 spotlight: How will Teddi Mellencamp fare?

As we prepare for the Celebrity Big Brother 3 premiere on CBS tomorrow night, there is one more player to spotlight in Teddi Mellencamp.

We’ll be honest from the start here in saying that entering this season, we weren’t that familiar with Teddi, save for that her father is singer John Cougar Mellencamp. She is a former main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who has done work in the lifestyle and fitness space — we’ll most likely go into the house thinking that she’ll be a great communicator and can do reasonably well in some of the competitions.

Can she be legitimately successful? We’re a little unsure. She did do her research and studied up on the game before going in, so at least she knows much of what she’s doing. However, we’re also not sure she’ll be instantly relatable to some of the other contestants. Even if she and Cynthia Bailey do have some common bonds through the Bravo universe, they were on totally different shows — they may not have some sort of instant alliance.

Teddi’s the sort of person who will speak her mind, and that in the game will either be her greatest strength or biggest weakness. We perceive her as someone who either be gone really early or be around until close to the end, and it all depends on where she hands in the numbers. She’ll probably be a reasonably loyal ally for those who are close to her, but also an easy target to those who aren’t. She may decently well in some competitions, but she is also competing against athletes who will easily excel in the physical side of things.

Now that we’ve said all of this, can we just get to the start of the season already?

