This Is Us season 6 episode 6 promo: ‘Our Little Island Girl: Part Two’

When This Is Us season 6 episode 6 airs after the Olympics, it will be with a Beth-centric story a lot of people have been hoping to see. “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” was co-written by Susan Kelechi Watson (who plays the character) and Eboni Freeman, and it could a chance dive more into the character’s past and present.

Based on the promo below, her dance school could be hitting a critical point in its existence. The rubber could be meeting the road soon and if she can’t get things going fully, it could be falling apart for a second time.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to see what we thought about episode 5. Once you check that out, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates coming, and we don’t want you missing them.

Our heart absolutely goes out to Beth — it’s clear that she wants this to work so bad and beyond that, she’ll do whatever she can to make it happen. Unfortunately, that’s going to be easier said than done.

As for what else could be coming based on the promo, Kate could be continuing her efforts to date in the past following her reunion with Matt while speed-dating. Unfortunately, Rebecca runs into Kevin and Sophie during what has to be an incredibly awkward moment. Meanwhile, you’re going to see Kevin in the present try to make Thanksgiving plans with Madison, only to realize that she doesn’t want to leave Los Angeles. This could be another reminder of the struggles the two have trying to co-parent; we’d love to see them work things out, but it definitely doesn’t seem like it’s happening right away. Remember that Madison is in at least some sort of relationship with Eli.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What are you hoping to check out when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 6?

Let us know right away in the comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







