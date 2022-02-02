The Amazing Race 33 episode 6 video: A debate over switching Detours

While the exciting premiere of Celebrity Big Brother 3 is airing tomorrow night on CBS, let’s not forget about The Amazing Race 33! You will have a chance to see the remaining teams take off to Corsica, France, where there are some new challenges that await all of them.

One thing worth noting here first and foremost is that we still have six teams who are a part of the competition. Due to the last leg being non-elimination, Arun & Natalia are still in the race. That’s pretty remarkable when you consider that they’ve also been eliminated previously and brought back due to other teams having to drop out.

Is there ANY hope these two seem to have moving into this upcoming leg? Maybe you can use the sneak peek below as evidence that longtime race favorites Ryan & Dusty could find themselves facing a significant amount of danger. What’s going on here? It’s really as simple as the two weighing whether or not they should swap Detours midway through. Switching is often the thing that dooms teams; you automatically make that assumption that you’re going to be able to do the other task SO much fast. Sometimes, that can be the case, but at other points it’s better to put your head down and find a way to finish the job.

Of course, one thing this sneak peek doesn’t account for, it’s the fact that anyone could get lost after the fact. Navigation has been the Achilles’ heel for Arun & Natalie in general, and it’s what pushed them so far back in episode 5 that they never saw another team for a significant chunk of the leg. (This is the funny thing about this race, though — anything could happen at any given moment in time.)

