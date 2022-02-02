1883: A curious season 2 question for Yellowstone prequel

We’re now a significant ways into 1883 season 1 and with that in mind, it makes sense to start wondering about what the future holds. Are we going to get a season 2 renewal? When could new episodes end up premiering?

We’ll admit that we were somewhat surprised that there was no renewal announced today. After all, the folks over at Paramount+ had an event at the TCA Winter Press Tour and yet, they opted to not give season 2 green light. They did this for Mayor of Kingstown, though to be fair that show already tied things up formally for the season.

Should you view this as some sort of significant warning sign for the future of 1883? Probably not, mostly due to the fact that the Yellowstone prequel has shown itself already to be the streaming service’s most-popular series ever. If we had to guess, the most-likely situation here is that the show gets an official renewal at the same time as Yellowstone and who knows? It’s certainly possible that we hear simultaneously that there’s some good news coming for the seemingly-in-development 6666 series as well. The Taylor Sheridan universe is one of the biggest hot properties that Paramount has; it would be silly for them to let it get away from them.

Of course, the irony in all of this remains that ViacomCBS sold the streaming rights to Yellowstone proper to Peacock prior to the start of Paramount+, which has created one of the most confusing situations out there for people who watch the flagship series over on the Paramount Network.

Odds are, we’ll hear about an 1883 renewal in some sort of official capacity over the next few months. Our hope is that another season will premiere at the end of the year, but it’s really too early to tell with that right now.

