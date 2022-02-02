Raising Dion season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the release of season 2 today, is there a chance at a Raising Dion season 3 renewal? Or, should this be the end of the road?

Let’s start with where things stand, at least for the time being: There is no official renewal at Netflix. Are we hopeful? Sure, or at least we’d like to be. Raising Dion is a unique show when the superhero landscape — usually, it’s about watching a teenager/adult with powers. Here, it’s about managing these powers and effectively, saving someone from themselves. There’s a lot of emotion that is wrapped up in that.

If you want to see a Raising Dion season 3 happen at Netflix, the most important thing that you can do is, of course, watch season 2! Yet, it’s not as simple as that: You need to watch it the whole way through, and hopefully within a reasonable amount of time. These are the things that will help to better show the streaming service there is demand, and that this is a show well worth keeping. Netflix is extremely competitive: There are a ton of different shows that they have and if one thing doesn’t perform, they can easily drop it and move on to something else.

We would argue that with Raising Dion in particular, it’s imperative that a renewal comes sooner rather than later to better ensure the cast and crew can get back to work. Since it does rely so heavily on a young cast, you want to do what you can to utilize them now. There was already a pretty substantial wait between season 1 and 2, and that’s a little troubling just from the vantage point of people not knowing new episodes are out there. Another trouble sign is it premiering on a Tuesday, given that most big-ticket series tend to launch a little later in the week.

