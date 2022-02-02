Curious to learn the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 13 return date at CBS? That only makes sense, especially since the schedule for the show has been so sporadic as of late.

Sadly, this is where we have to share a little bit of the bad news: There is no new episode next week. Not only that, but Most Wanted is off the air until we get around to Tuesday, February 22. The reason for this is pretty simple, and also identical to why we aren’t getting new episodes of some other series in the franchise in the immediate future: The Olympics. Typically, February is the sort of month that would push networks to double-down on their content. In this case, though, they don’t want to run the risk of losing viewers. The competition out there, after all, is pretty darn massive.

Alas, we’re also still too far away from the show coming back to have a ton of info about what’s coming, but we’d say that a part of the focus moving forward will likely be on the exit of Julian McMahon. The series star is looking to take part in some other projects, and that means having to say a goodbye to him here. Dylan McDermott is likely going to transition into the new position as team leader, and you’ll see his first episode a little later this season.

So when will more details come out about what lies ahead? Be prepared to wait for another week or two. CBS has shown patience as of late when it comes to giving up more details on upcoming episodes, and we highly doubt that this is about to change.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted right now

What do you most want to see on FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 13?

How do you think the show is going to transition over to having McDermott has the new lead? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you’re done with that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

