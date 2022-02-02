Is Bruce Greenwood leaving The Resident? How worried should we be for Dr. Randolph Bell entering tonight’s episode?

The first thing that is well worth noting here is quite simple: Bell is clearly facing something major. There’s enough evidence of that from what we’ve seen on the show so far. The question that we’re left to ponder is whether or not his ailment is something that could take him out of surgery. At the end of last year, he asked Conrad for the utmost in discretion; he wanted to figure out what he was going through on his own and then after that, he could better make a decision as to who to tell and then also how to go about spilling the beans.

While it’s understandable to be worried about Bell, we’d tell you to not be too worried at all about the long-term future of Greenwood. The character is mentioned in synopses for both of the next two episodes, so there is no immediate evidence he is going anywhere in the near future. We think that his condition is worrisome, but we’ve seen already that Bell is a fighter. The last thing he probably wants is to get out of the medical field altogether; it’s one of the reasons why he kept operating with that tremor back during the first season of the show!

The truth behind Dr. Bell – He got a diagnosis tonight of multiple sclerosis that will greatly impact his future. There is no cure but, at the same time, there are treatments that can help him. Don’t be surprised if this remains a story for him for the remainder of the season, at least.

