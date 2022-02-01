How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 5 preview: Sixth date incoming?

As we get ourselves set for How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 6, we’re waiting for the other shoe to drop.

At the moment, there’s no denying that things are going extremely well with Sophie and her new love interest Drew, played of course by Josh Peck. The relationship has been so strong, in fact, that it leads to questions as to whether or not it’s going too well. The character has shown himself to be extremely buttoned-up and refined, and that is a contrast to who Sophie has been for most of the life. You can make the argument that he is going to help her evolve, while she also allows him to have more fun. For the time being, they balance each other out so well.

Of course, where things get all the more curious is in thinking about the future. How I Met Your Father would be far too short a show if we learned who the dad was halfway through season 1, so we’re not 100% sure that it’s Drew. Even if it is, we don’t think their path is going to be easy. Drew joked about the sixth date being when a lot of his more random pop-culture references start to come flying off the shelves. Could we get to that point? After the passing comment, we’re actually hyped up to see it!

Unfortunately, we can’t say that it’s something guaranteed; there could be a turn almost around every corner here. Sophie herself has said that she’s still working on herself and compared to Drew, she is very much a mess. She may not be at a point as of yet where she understands completely what she wants. She could get to that point eventually, but we’re not altogether sure that she’s there just yet.

