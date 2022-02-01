NCIS season 19: A brand-new peek behind the scenes

NCIS season 19 is currently in the early stages of a hiatus — and unfortunately, it’s a long one. The show won’t be back full-time until the end of the month. Yet, we’re at least still pleased to be sharing some new peeks behind the scenes — not only recent ones, but for the past couple of years in general.

If you look below, you can see via star Diona Reasonover a number of fun looks at what goes into making the show. Some of the images are before the start of the pandemic but you can see overall how much fun everyone has between takes on the show. This sort of levity is crucial to a show like this having an element of long-term success; just remember that many seasons film a good nine or ten months out of the year! You need to do the little things along the way to ease some of the monotony.

It’s our hope that moving forward, we see the same positive vibes behind-the-scenes on NCIS that we are seeing right now, given that this is the sort of thing that will help to ensure that the show gets a season 20 and beyond. For now, we’re in a position where we’re just happy to take things one season at a time.

So what’s going to be coming for Diona’s Kasie Hines moving forward this season? We saw a big episode earlier this season where she bonded more with Jessica Knight, and we’ve love to see that friendship expanded a little bit further. Also, why not learn more about her life outside of the job?

