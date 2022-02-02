This Is Us season 6 episode 6 return date hopes at NBC

After tonight’s new episode, it absolutely makes sense to want the This Is Us season 6 episode 6 return date at NBC — odds are, you know a hiatus is coming! It is the first major one of the season, and it is brought on in part by the Winter Olympics taking over the schedule. That is happening in just a matter of days, and it will be going until Sunday, February 20.

In other words, know you’ll be waiting until close to the end of the month to see the Pearsons back on TV.

All signs at present suggest that This Is Us season 6 episode 6 is going to air come February 22 and ultimately, that’s when it needs to air. If NBC were to delay it too long after that, it would make it harder to cram the rest of the final season in before the formal end to the TV season.

In general, we think we all have a good sense of the things that are still on This Is Us’ plate as we get closer and closer to the end. There are a number of questions that need answers and also milestones for each Pearson to hit. Despite a number of the sad things that we’ve seen on this show over the years, we’ve always believed that it, in the end, wants to pass along a message of hope. We still believe that while we prepare ourselves to sob at the eventual series finale.

What do you most want to see on This Is Us season 6 episode 6?

