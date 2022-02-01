FBI season 4 episode 13 return date for Missy Peregrym, cast

After the new episode tonight, it makes perfect sense to want the FBI season 4 episode 13 return date. So when could you expect the show back? We can take you through what is, at least for the time being, confirmed by the folks over at CBS.

The good news is that there’s no real reason for speculation here, as the network already confirmed that the FBI franchise will be back on Tuesday, February 22 — a whopping three weeks from tonight. Why not sooner? It’s because the Olympics kick off a little later this week and don’t conclude until February 20. There is no other viable time to bring the show back in between, without of course potentially hurting your own ratings. It goes without saying, but that is absolutely not something that CBS wants to do. They value the FBI franchise as one of their crown jewels across the board, and want it to be around for many more years.

The downside of the hiatus at the moment is pretty clear: We’ve got a long wait ahead of us before more details are announced. More than likely, we’re still two weeks away from a new promo coming out, and it’s currently unclear when CBS will reveal an official synopsis. That’s not something that they do on a specified date.

In general, the #1 thing you should expect when the series comes back is another high-octane mission, plus also a chance to get to know the individual agents a little bit better. We’ve had some great stuff as of late for Jubal, so we imagine that we’ll see the metaphorical ball bounce over to some other people before long.

