Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What about FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted to go along with it? As you would expect, there are a handful of details and bits and pieces of information to share within this piece!

So where should we start? Let’s go ahead and share the good news: There’s a new episode coming for every show! We’re kicking off the formal sweeps period in a big way starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Want to get details for every upcoming episode? Then all you gotta do is look below…

FBI season 4 episode 12, “Under Pressure” – Maggie goes undercover working in a bar to investigate an anti-government group that regularly gathers there and has several members suspected in a series of bombings. The case opens old wounds for her when a single father on the periphery of the group begins to fear he’s in danger of becoming collateral damage, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 11, “Chew Toy” – When an NYPD officer is detained in Transnistria for aggravated assault, the Fly Team investigates his claims of infiltrating a sex trafficking ring being concealed by those in power. Also, Forrester receives an unusual message from an unknown sender, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 12, “El Píncho” – The team searches for a notorious Colombian drug lord after he escapes from a U.S. prison. Also, Kristin begins to open up to her ex-husband about her past, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Here’s the bad news…

These are the last episodes for every one of these for the next few weeks. Go ahead and blame the Olympics for that. They’ll be coming out with new episodes most likely at the end of the month, and we should have more on that in due time.

What do you want to see on FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted tonight?

