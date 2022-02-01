Killing Eve season 4 trailer: The Eve, Villanelle obsession continues

Come February 27 the Killing Eve season 4 premiere is going to be here and prepare to be not shocked: It’s going to be awesome.

Today, the BBC America series finally released the long-anticipated trailer for what’s coming up and suffice it to say, there’s a ton of great content within. Take, for example, Villanelle’s struggles to “reform” (let’s just say it goes badly) and Eve continuing to find herself up against dangerous cases. Who’s targeting members of The Twelve? What’s going to bring these two back into one another’s orbit again?

There are so many great lines in this trailer, but the best has to be Villanelle’s reaction to being asked about the classic fable The Scorpion and the Frog — “they hook up?”. It’s hilarious and SO in character for who she is, but there’s a larger meaning behind Eve bringing it up in the first place. She knows how the fable ends: Both the scorpion and the frog die since the scorpion can’t change who it is.

So who’s the scorpion and who is the frog? That’s what is so brilliant about this show: You can make a case either way. There’s an obsession here that draws these two towards one another, even though somewhere deep down, both of them realize that they bring near-constant peril and destruction into each other’s lives. The chemistry between Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer is next-level, and that’s without mentioning whatever Fiona Shaw will be bringing to the table this time around as Carolyn.

Do we think that Killing Eve could have lasted longer than season 4? Absolutely, but this is the show vowing to go out on top — or, at the very least, making sure it doesn’t overstay its welcome.

