Snowpiercer season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Where is Melanie? New promo

Want to get a good sense of what’s next on Snowpiercer season 3 episode 3? There is a new installment titled “The First Blow” airing in one week. Want to get a good sense of what’s coming up next?

Well, the promo below showcases a number of problems for Layton in particular as he struggles to find Wilford. How do you lose a train that large? He’s good at resolving mysteries, so he certainly should hope that he can figure that out here sooner rather than later. Brace yourselves for a fascinating back-and-forth and a story that overall, could lead to another shocking reveal.

Unfortunately, the full Snowpiercer season 3 episode 3 synopsis does not give all that much away in regards to what lies ahead: “It’s a game of cat and mouse as both Layton and Wilford vie for the upper hand.”

Now, let’s spend a moment on another question: Where is Melanie? Based on the reports that are out there it does feel like Jennifer Connally’s character will be on the show at some point this season, but everyone is staying rather tight-lipped as to when. She’s not in the promo, but we do think whenever she does come back, it will be for very much a good reason. We don’t think she’s off doing some minuscule thing, even if it’s weird seeing the show play out so far without her.

Yet, in general we appreciate that Snowpiercer is trying to push forward with such a high level of ambition. The writers clearly know that there’s a lot of big stuff they’re trying to pull off and with that in mind, we’re still happy to go with them on this crazy, topsy-turvy journey. It’s even more exciting now that the world is starting to open up more than ever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowpiercer right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowpiercer season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some other updates on the show. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







