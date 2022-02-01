The Bachelor: Clayton Echard apologizes to Elizabeth after elimination

Following his decision to eliminate Elizabeth on Monday night’s The Bachelor, Clayton Echard has a simple message to pass along: He’s sorry.

In a post on Twitter following Monday’s new episode, Clayton posted a message to her saying he “wished he could have seen what was happening.” He also made it clear that he would have eliminated Shanae immediately had he known she was making fun of Elizabeth for being neurodivergent. (That was a big narrative on the show a couple of episodes ago.)

Ultimately, Clayton also said in a separate message that he would hold himself and everyone else accountable for their actions at the Women Tell All special a little bit later this year.

Could Clayton have done more? Absolutely and upon reflection, he really should have. He could have asked more questions of the other women and in watching the show, you get the sense that he was trying to just power through it thinking that Shanae vs. Elizabeth was your typical over-the-top back-and-forth you get on this show. Yet, we do get the sense that he’s trying to tackle the issue in the right way now. A part of us of course wonders why he didn’t apologize to Elizabeth before now, but he may not have realized until recently everything that happened. We also have a hard time thinking that the show would love him being in contact with some of his other contestants while new episodes are airing — other than, of course, the one he may have picked at the end.

Shanae is still in the competition so in that sense, the saga is far from over. Be prepared for more drama, even if you have to wait a while for some of it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor right now

What do you think about Clayton Echard’s apology to Elizabeth?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







