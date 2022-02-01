Ted Lasso season 3: Is work already being done behind the scenes?

We’ve said it before, and we’ll probably going to say it a million more times down the road: We’re excited to see Ted Lasso season 3. As a matter of fact, we’re probably more excited for this than almost any other comedy on television. It manages to be both incredibly funny and surprisingly moving, and we know that filming is going to be underway soon.

How soon are we talking? Let’s just say that within a couple of weeks, cameras could be officially rolling on scenes featuring Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast. As the new report from Deadline reminds us, meanwhile, work is actually being done behind the scenes already. This was revealed amidst a larger discussion about Brett Goldstein (who plays Roy Kent) getting a writing/producing/development deal at Warner Bros. TV. He also writes on the Apple TV+ series in addition to starring in it, so he’s a man who wears quite a few different hats.

In a statement about his new deal, here is what Goldstein had to say:

“Much like the character Joe Gillis in Sunset Blvd, I’ve always dreamed of having my own parking space at Warners, and it’s extraordinary to see that dream come true … I do, however, hope the comparison ends there and I don’t wind up dead in a pool having been shot by an insane older movie star. As long as that doesn’t happen, I’m very excited and extremely honoured to be embarking on new and exciting adventures with the excellent brothers* at Warners. (*Not all the people that work there are related. Apparently.)”

Does this deal mean anything when it comes to Brett’s future on Ted Lasso? Not really. We still expect him to be around moving forward. The larger question is whether or not there’s going to be something more here given that it was initially conceived as a three-season show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay at the site for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







