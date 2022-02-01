The Bachelor episode 4: Did Clayton really send Elizabeth home?

The Bachelor episode 4 wasted no time getting to some of the nitty-gritty drama-wise: The current state of things with Elizabeth and Shanae. Their feud has dominated much of the air time, and also been mostly one-sided based on what we’ve seen so far. Why are we wasting so much time on shrimp? That’s still something we are struggling to figure out.

Nonetheless, early on in this episode Clayton Echard decided that he wanted to get to the bottom of this once and for all. He sat down both of these women for a conversation to get some “conflict resolution.” Let’s just say that nothing went according to plan. When Clayton first showed up tonight, everyone was already bickering. Then, he pulled the two women aside. Then, things got even worse as they went into shrimp-gate. “We’re not talking about conflict; we’re talking about shrimp.” This was Clayton’s response and it may be the best line of the whole episode.

