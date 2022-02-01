Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? More BTS – season 5 fun

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we’re going to dive a look at that, go further into return-date speculation, and also share a behind-the-scenes tease.

Let’s start things off with the bad news — there is no new episode of The Good Doctor tonight. Meanwhile, there are no plans for it to be back in the immediate future. Because of Promised Land airing on Monday plus the Winter Olympics, it’s going to be at least the late winter/early spring before the show returns. More than likely, we’re talking about the latter. There’s no way that the Freddie Highmore series will be brought back during the Winter Games, largely because that will end up compromising its ratings. After that, anything is possible.

Because we’re so far away from the show coming back, we’re at a point right now where there isn’t all THAT much in the way of news out there on the future. Our hope is that we’re going to be getting additional insight over the next month or so — while we wait, we’re happy to get just about every behind-the-scenes tease that we can! That includes the image below from Fiona Gubelmann’s Instagram, where she shares an image of herself alongside Will Yun Lee (Park).

We’re sure that there’s going to be more great stuff coming for Park and Morgan in the next part of the season, whether that be professionally or romantically. One of the things that we like about how the writers are cultivating this relationship is that they’re not trying to make the two change to be with each other; in a lot of ways, they work because they are different. They challenge each other!

