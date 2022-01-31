Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 13 talk

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Or, are we in a position now where the sitcom is on hiatus alongside a number of the other network shows?

Without further ado, here is where we should get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but there’s not going to be one over the next few weeks, either. The reason for that has every bit to do with the presence of the Winter Olympics; also, there’s not a lot of programming elsewhere on CBS the next few weeks. It makes no sense to air this show without anything/everything else.

Is there a silver lining to the long hiatus? We suppose so, with it mainly being the fact that the show was renewed already for another season. It’s clearly something that CBS has plans for over the next few years, so we expect more opportunities to see these characters evolve and to get to know them a little bit better.

So when can we expect some more details all about season 3 episode 13? Hopefully, that’s going to come out at some point over the next few weeks. There’s no real hurry for the network to release anything early and typically, we see that they have a tendency to wait a week or so before the next air date for some other info to start to come pouring out. Because we’re still in the middle of the season, we’d say not to expect anything that is going to seismically shake up the show’s foundation; instead, just prepare to get more of what you already know and love.

What do you most want to see on Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 13?

Are you bummed that there is no new episode on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

