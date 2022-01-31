Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? There’s a chance you’ve heard a few things about the upcoming season 19 episode 13 already. Take, for starters, the fact that it was co-written by Brian Dietzen; or, that it marks the return of Meredith Eaton to the show as Carol Wilson.

This, by far, is the episode we’ve been most excited about as of the past several. Unfortunately, you’ll be waiting for a good while in order to see it.

While CBS itself has yet to issue a formal return date for NCIS, note that there is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there is no new one scheduled for February 7, February 14, or February 21. Given that we’ve heard in the past that Dietzen’s big episode is slated to air in February, it is fair to estimate that the show will be back on Monday, February 28. After all, there really isn’t any other possibility out there for it.

Beyond that, rest assured that there are a number of other great episodes coming later on this year! We’re hoping for a little more of an arc after all of the standalone episodes as of late, but we’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach for that. It’d also be great see Mark Harmon come back again as Gibbs, but that could end up being up to him. It was his decision in the first place to reduce his total number of appearances this season; we’ll have to wait and see if he’s gone for good in a potential season 20.

