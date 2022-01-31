Celebrity Big Brother 3 spotlight: What Shanna Moakler brings to the game

On the surface it appears like Shanna Moakler is going to be an interesting player on Celebrity Big Brother 3. After all, we’re talking about someone who seems to know the game reasonably well — at least in comparison to some of her other houseguests this season.

For those who aren’t too familiar with her, here’s a quick breakdown: She’s been on a number of reality shows over the years, she was at one point married to Travis Barker, and she also is a former beauty-queen champion. She’s been a model and actress over the course of her career, and given her time in this genre, we can’t say we’re shocked that she is a part of this cast.

So what will she bring to the table? For starters, competitiveness. In a video with Us Weekly she proclaims that two of the players she really liked from the past are Paul and Derrick; if that is the case, it suggests that she understands the value of alliances and strong, strategic play in order to get far. That puts her already one step ahead of some other people this season. We don’t think that she’s going to be the biggest physical threat of the bunch, but that may not matter in the end.

The biggest thing working against Shanna is that we don’t know immediately who some of her instant connections among the other players will be. There’s an interesting connection between her and Lamar Odom, at least in that both of them have tangential ties to the Kardashians. (Barker is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian.) We can also just see her being taken out a little closer to the end of the season, mostly because she may not be able to win some of the competitions necessary.

