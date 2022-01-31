Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 spoilers: Jennifer Beals to recur!

As we dive further into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2, there are even more familiar faces we will see! We know that Dylan McDermott will be departing eventually, but he’s not the only familiar face recurring on the NBC show.

According to a new report from Deadline, the iconic Jennifer Beals will be appearing in multiple episodes later this season as the wife of Preston Webb (Chicago PD alum Mykelti Williamson), a New York drug kingpin and Marcy Corporation leader. He’s someone who will be incredibly powerful and a force to be reckoned with moving forward. Just because of her proximity to the Webb character, we imagine that there are going to be almost-immediate comparisons made between her and Angela Wheatley, which is largely ridiculous to do since we know almost nothing about her at the moment.

What we can go ahead and imagine is that there’s going to be some really awesome materials for Beals on this season, largely because Organized Crime has done such a great job with this already. One thing that separates it from everything else in the Law & Order franchise is the willingness from them to do larger stories and shake things up a little bit.

For the time being, most of the Organized Crime story is going to be focused around Richard Wheatley and we’ll have a chance to continue to see that story play out for a little while. The unfortunate thing is that in general, you’ll be waiting a bit to see the show come back to NBC; the current plan is for it to return on Thursday, February 24 following the Winter Olympics. It’s a long break, but hopefully that means a continuous run is coming in between.

