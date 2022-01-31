1883 season 1 episode 7 spoilers: More on ‘Lightning Yellow Hair’

This weekend is going to bring us 1883 season 1 episode 7, a story that carries with it the title of “Lightning Yellow Hair.” Is that a reference to Elsa, and is there another surprise or two coming around the corner? Let’s just say that in this world, almost anything is possible.

What we know at present is that the wagon train has yet to arrive anywhere close to Montana, and there are more problems coming around every corner. Take, for starters, all of the river crossings that have been at the center of this story. Beyond that, we also have inclement weather and unexpected threats on the road. There’s also going to be a missing character in this episode, as well, and that leads to a frantic search to try and track them down.

Below, you can check out the full 1883 season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Elsa makes an unlikely friend. The group faces a harrowing challenge from mother nature. The camp searches for one of their own.

By the end of this episode, we’ve got a good feeling that we’ll have a better sense of the remaining challenges that await most of these characters. Because this is a Taylor Sheridan series, it does feel like a near-certainty that there’s going to be something epic and/or terrifying that happens by the end of this season. Given that Elsa is narrating much of the story, it’s pretty fair to reason that she survives for some time; in general, we also need some Duttons around in order to properly ensure that the ranch gets off to a great start!

For the time being, we’re also just glad to know we’re getting a new episode in under a week. All of these hiatuses can absolutely prove frustrating.

