The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Will Clayton finally send Shanae home?

In just a matter of hours from now The Bachelor episode 4 is going to air on ABC, and you absolutely should believe it’s going to be messy — very messy, in fact.

Regardless of whether you like Shanae or hate her, it’s abundantly clear that Clayton has a different take at this point. He’s not seeing everything that we are and because of that, his thoughts are rather distorted because of that.

Yet, the latest promo below makes it clear that some of the women are not going to be taking any chances when it comes to Shanae at this point. You see multiple women seemingly warning the guy about her, making it clear that she’s not precisely who he thinks. This is something that it looked like the women were planning to do during the evening portion of the group date, and it feels like all of this is going to be messed up more by Shanae showing up midway through. We’ve already seen her tossing the trophy in some of the previews, and the question now becomes whether or not this is something that she does because she’s already been sent home.

We know that Shanae obviously makes it past the next Rose Ceremony, which you should see at the start of tonight. Beyond that, though, things start to become a little bit more unclear. We just think that at this point in the season, it’s going to be really tough for Colton to risk alienating himself from SO many of the women. There’s a good chance that if he keeps her, he ends up losing the trust of a couple of different people — or, at the very least, they may be confused about what he’s looking for.

