Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale: Does Mecca have to die?

As you prepare for the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale on Starz this coming weekend, we’re poised for all sorts of crazy stuff to happen. Take, for example the inevitable death of at least one character.

So who is the most likely to kick the metaphorical bucket at this point? No matter how you slice it, it feels like it has to be Mecca. Is there any other viable option at this point? Sure, but he is the one who makes the most sense.

Through a lot of season 2, what we’ve seen about this character is that he is wealthy, extremely dangerous, and also capable of getting almost whatever he wants. Yet, he has a clear weakness, and that is his past with Monet. That’s what caused his whole operation to fall apart as of late. He killed Chef when he really didn’t need to, and he’s also in a situation now where Tariq is trying to extract $2 million from him. He knows that Cane and Dru worked to rip him off, and that causes yet another problem.

So who is the most likely to kill him, provided that he goes? It feels like it’s someone in the Tejada family. Monet and Cane agreed at the end of episode 9 to go off with Mecca and yet, we have a hard time seeing him be altogether willing to go along with that.

What do you think is going to happen on the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale?

Do you think that Mecca really has to die? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to score other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

