This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Chrissy Metz on Kate flash-forward mystery

Is Kate Pearson alive ten years down the road on This Is Us? This remains one of the show’s greatest mysteries in the final season. We’ve seen so many characters there over time; heck, we even learned recently that Nicky’s future wife Edie as at the home Kevin is currently building!

So with all of this mind, let’s talk about Kate. It’s clear at the moment that the writers are saving this reveal for later on down the road, and we hope that this is all to suggest that she is alive. Can you imagine that the writers would spend all this time only to reveal that the character is dead? It would almost seem cruel in a way, even if this is a show about life and sometimes, bad things happen in life.

Of course, Chrissy Metz herself is not going to be giving any MAJOR details about whether or not Kate is alive. Yet, she did make it clear to Us Weekly that she is excited for the opportunity to play a flash-forward version of her character, is one arises:

“It’s interesting. I have been on interviews where I have said something and then the story has changed and I was like, ‘Oh, gosh.’ So who knows? … I know that I have different wigs for different times, but I don’t know if they’re gonna actually finalize me at a particular age or what’s gonna happen. So I’m not sure because sometimes it’s down to the wire. We’re like, ‘Ah, we’re gonna change something.’ But I can’t wait.

“I would love to see Kate aged up or [in] prosthetics. Jon [Huertas] and Mandy [Moore] go through three-and-a-half hours of prosthetics, and I’m like, ‘I wanna do that.’ So we’ll see. We’ll see. I hope so.”

At the very least, we know Kate makes it a handful of years into the future, given that she eventually gets married to Phillip. For the time being, though, that’s the only thing that can be said with certainty.

