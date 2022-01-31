Euphoria season 2 episode 4: Is Cal, Eric Dane leaving?

Following the events of Euphoria season 2 episode 4, what in the world is going to become of Cal? Is Eric Dane leaving the show?

To call Cal’s confessional to his family emotionally charged still does not do it justice. This one of the more difficult scenes to sit through for so many reasons, mostly because of his wardrobe/lack thereof and what we’ve seen of the character so far.

Will the character find some sort of liberation through announcing he likes being with men? We can’t speak to that. First and foremost, we have to figure out if he’s actually going to be back around his family again. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, Dane certainly made it seem like he’s going to be back in some shape or form, as his character will spend a good bit more time around his son:

Cal is going to have the opportunity to be a good parent to Nate, going to be a good father. There’s a moment in that monologue where he tells Nate that he’s his biggest regret. And I just don’t think that Nate’s existence is what he regrets. I think how he parented that child is what he’s saying. “I regret how I fathered you.”

Does Cal really deserve that opportunity? That’s a hard question to answer, mostly because Euphoria has never really been a show about what people deserve. That’s almost irrelevant, since the main focus is often just where people are and what’s in front of them. Cal’s a character who has done some horrible things, and really we’re pretty shocked that so much time has been spent on him in the first half of this season.

Of course, this isn’t meant to take anything away from Dane’s performance, as he’s been nothing short of fantastic for pretty much the entirety of what we’ve seen to date. This is just not an easy role to play, especially when much of the focus should be on the younger characters.

What do you think is going to happen to Cal after Euphoria season 2 episode 4?

