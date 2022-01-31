Euphoria season 2 episode 5 preview: How far will the spiral go?

Next week on Euphoria season 2 episode 5, we’re going to see the aftermath of the emotional birthday party — yet, more issues for Rue.

Just how bad are things going to get when it comes to her addiction? Well, we’re going to see a lot of that play out over this upcoming episode. The promo for episode 5 was not exactly full of content; instead, it was a reminder that the longer you use, the more of the chemicals in your mind start to go away. You no longer understand what being good feels like, and that can be something that sticks with you for almost the entirety of your life.

So what about some of the other stories? In getting back to the part, we imagine that the tension within Cassie is going to bubble over very soon. She’s got this relationship with Nate and you can see that it’s eating away her. There are a lot of secrets that are a big part of it, and then also guilt because of her friendship with Maddy.

If there’s a lesson to be learned from the episode tonight, it’s that Rue seems to be chasing something that is not there: This idea of being reunited with her father and having something that resembles a “normal” life. So much of this spiral is about grief and trying to understand who you become in the face of it. Rue is looking for something to ease the pain, whether it be drugs or an addiction. We know that tonight’s episode was very visual and in a lot of ways trippy; it’s hard to say for certain that we’ll see something similar in episode 5, but we expect more experimentation with the storytelling at large the rest of the way.

