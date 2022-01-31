Celebrity Big Brother 3 spotlight: A look at Mirai Nagasu’s game

We’ll start this Celebrity Big Brother 3 spotlight off with some honestly: We had no idea who Mirai Nagasu was prior to the casting announcement. If you’re a big fan of the figure-skating world, however, you likely feel differently. She’s a Bronze medal-winning skater from the 2018 Games who also became the first American ladies’ singles skater to land the near-impossible triple Axel at the Olympics. It’s a tremendous feat!

So how will she fare in the house? That’s where things get a little more complicated. Mirai is not someone who was super-familiar with the show prior to her casting, so we doubt she has an intricate knowledge of the game. Yet, she does come across as fairly smart and willing to adapt to what is thrown at her. She feels like one of those players we see here and there who is able to pick things up quickly and learn on the fly. We think she understands not to win too many competitions right away, and it feels pretty clear to us that she’s probably not going to be an immediate threat. She’s not a huge personality from what we’ve seen and could hide under the radar for a little while.

In the end, though, Mirai seems like the sort of person who could be really dangerous near the end of the season. She’s capable of doing well in any endurance competition and she’ll probably find herself some sort of alliance. She’s a serious threat to go super-far this season, and there aren’t too many other contestants who we feel have the same sort of consistently high floor for how they’re going to far.

The best thing she can do in the early going? Let some other people fight and implode, and then be the shoulder for so many to lean on after the fact. If she pulls that off, it could be smooth sailing for for at least the first few HoH cycles.

