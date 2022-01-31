Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, January 30?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we about to see the late-night show back from its extended hiatus?

Given that there’s so much to discuss in the news these days, it goes without saying we want the show back as soon as possible. There’s everything when it comes to Joe Biden’s policy agenda and beyond that, the current state of Russia and Ukraine. This is the sort of global-news story that Oliver would usually explain with both information and humor; a lot of people could use something like that in the midst of everything that is going on.

Here is where the bad news now comes into play: There is no new episode on HBO tonight. Why is that? We’re still on hiatus until next month! As the tweet below reveals, the new season will begin on February 20, which is right around the time that the Winter Olympics conclude. On that show you’ll probably get a brief recounting of some things that happened while Oliver was gone, but it will focus mostly on the stories impacting the world at that time. We don’t want to be one to start guessing what’s going to be going on in three weeks’ time, especially when Last Week Tonight focuses primarily on the bad stuff.

Before we wrap things up here, let’s just throw a quick thought into the universe. Does anyone else love Oliver’s segments that are surprisingly subtle and poignant? Chiijohn, for example, remains a classic that was both wonderfully adjective and remarkably weird. We’re still not entirely sure what the point of all of it was, but maybe that is the point.

Also, the Bolivian traffic zebras. We should always rejoice the Bolivian traffic zebras.

What do you want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when the show returns?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for more updates you don't want to miss.

Season 9 starts February 20th! And we heard things went pretty well while we were gone. pic.twitter.com/pg9hgz3Rjs — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) January 20, 2022

