Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the finale tonight on ABC, can you expect a Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 renewal? Or, is this the end of the road?

It goes without saying that when it comes to the flagship version of Wheel of Fortune, there’s no sign of it going anywhere in the near future. This series is a cultural institution and has been airing prior to primetime for the majority of most viewers’ lives. The celebrity version, meanwhile, is a little bit of a newer phenomenon. It’s a fun opportunity to see well-known people try to solve puzzles and ask for vowels; we don’t think it’s necessarily revolutionizing anything, but it’s a fun little diversion.

Here’s where things get a little bit tricky: The celebrity version of the show hasn’t cleaned up in the ratings. To be specific, it’s down more than 40% both in total viewers and in the 18-49 demographic versus season 1. A lot of that is due to the timeslot: Season 2 has aired on Sunday nights, where it’s been forced to compete against NFL football for the majority of the past few weeks.

The real question to wonder about here is cost versus performance. Save for paying Pat Sajak, Vanna White, and the crew, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune doesn’t likely carry that hefty a price tag. This has been a part of ABC’s strategy with a lot of their game shows the past few years; they don’t need huge ratings to be profitable, and they can be scheduled just about anywhere and still get people to watch. That’s why we wouldn’t be shocked if there is a season 3 down the road, even if we don’t necessarily think anyone at the network is going to be in some sort of hurry to renew it. This is a format that they could bring back at any time, and they may not even announce some sort of formal renewal in advance.

Do you want to see a Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 renewal happen at ABC?

