The Rookie season 4 episode 14 return date hopes at ABC

After the new episode tonight, do you want to get a sense of The Rookie season 4 episode 14 return date over at ABC? As you would expect, we’ve got a few different things to talk through here!

First and foremost, we have to note that tonight’s new episode is the last you’ll be seeing for a little while. What’s going on here? The next few weeks are going to feature the Winter Olympics over on NBC and that’s competition that ABC wants NOTHING to do with. There’s also other competition out there, as well, in the form of the upcoming Super Bowl. With all of this in mind, it fundamentally makes more sense for The Rookie to stay off the air until Sunday, February 27. That will be on the other side of the Olympics, and it also gives the show a chance to be paired up with a new season of American Idol.

Unfortunately, it’s a little too early to share more specifics as to what lies ahead on the Nathan Fillion series, but we imagine that there are going to be at least a few more episodes that are going to air in a row. Consider this one of the positives that comes with having a hiatus now; it allows the show to bring out more batches of stories. The finale will most likely air at some point in the spring and around that time, we’ll hopefully get more news as to whether or not a season 5 is going to happen. For now, we’re cautiously optimistic since The Rookie tends to be a fairly stable performer.

We imagine that an official synopsis for episode 14 will be available at some point over the next couple of weeks; if you are ABC at the moment, there really is no need to rush anything along.

